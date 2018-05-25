Home States Kerala

Nipah virus case: Despite action, boycott is on

Despite efforts by various bodies, such as the Health Department, Perambra
hospital staff, including its superintendent, continue to face discrimination

Published: 25th May 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

People wearing protective equipment carry the body of Moosa, who succumbed to Nipah virus on Thursday, for burial at Kannam Parambu Masjid cemetery in Kozhikode | T P SOORAJ

By A J I T H K A N N A N & J EST I N A B RAHAM
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  IN the wake of an Express report on the ostracising of nurses and other medical staff of Perambra taluk hospital by the local people due to fear of contracting the Nipah infection, health authorities have stepped in with awareness measures. The State Women’s Commission, meanwhile, sought a status report from the district medical officer and district police chief.

Commission chairperson M C Josephine also demanded the departments to conduct special awareness classes to alleviate fear and anxiety among the public. Strangely, no one seems to have improved on Ground Zero. Swayed by the fake messages spread through social media, Perambra continued to ostracise hospital staff, refusing to ferry those who work hard to save precious lives. This despite campaigns initiated by various departments and organisations to end such inhuman practice.

For the second day on trot, nurses and other staff at Perambra hospital were left to fend for themselves, with auto and taxi drivers and private bus employees still refusing to transport them. Worst, hospital superintendent Jasmin had a bitter experience when an autorickshaw driver refused to take her to the hospital on Thursday. With the public transportation facility becoming miserable for the staff, hospital authorities arranged special vehicles for them.

A hospital staffer told Express despite many initiatives to make public aware about Nipah virus and its spread, people are still afraid. “The main reason is they are being misled by fake messages spread on social media. Not only nurses, even doctors are the victims of such discrimination,” the staff said, on condition of anonymity for the fear of being targeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Express report Nipah infection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka