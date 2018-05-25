Nipah virus case: Despite action, boycott is on

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IN the wake of an Express report on the ostracising of nurses and other medical staff of Perambra taluk hospital by the local people due to fear of contracting the Nipah infection, health authorities have stepped in with awareness measures. The State Women’s Commission, meanwhile, sought a status report from the district medical officer and district police chief.

Commission chairperson M C Josephine also demanded the departments to conduct special awareness classes to alleviate fear and anxiety among the public. Strangely, no one seems to have improved on Ground Zero. Swayed by the fake messages spread through social media, Perambra continued to ostracise hospital staff, refusing to ferry those who work hard to save precious lives. This despite campaigns initiated by various departments and organisations to end such inhuman practice.

For the second day on trot, nurses and other staff at Perambra hospital were left to fend for themselves, with auto and taxi drivers and private bus employees still refusing to transport them. Worst, hospital superintendent Jasmin had a bitter experience when an autorickshaw driver refused to take her to the hospital on Thursday. With the public transportation facility becoming miserable for the staff, hospital authorities arranged special vehicles for them.

A hospital staffer told Express despite many initiatives to make public aware about Nipah virus and its spread, people are still afraid. “The main reason is they are being misled by fake messages spread on social media. Not only nurses, even doctors are the victims of such discrimination,” the staff said, on condition of anonymity for the fear of being targeted.