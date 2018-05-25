Nipah virus outbreak: Hospital arranges transport for staff in Kerala

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When some staff members of Perambra hospital decided to go on leave due to the ostracisation, authorities stepped in and arranged vehicles to bring them for duty. In yet another incident, employees of a workshop at Perambra refused to change the flat tyre of an ambulance.There were reports that some even refused to bring a Perambra native who is now undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College for fever.

However, Perambra panchayat president K M Reena said no such incident has come to her notice so far.

“People are still unaware about the disease and its spread. Only mass campaigns can free people from the fear. The local body has already started a door-to-door campaign,” she said.District Medical Officer V Jayashree has assigned a group of officers from the Health Department to visit affected areas in Perambra and launch an awareness campaign asking people not to isolate or boycott health workers.

Socially isolating health officers who have treated infected patients is not a healthy attitude, said the DMO. “People have to understand they are not infected with any virus. Also, we have been repeatedly stressing the fact the virus will not spread unless somebody has close contact with the patient,” she said.Director of Health Services R L Sarita said the public need not boycott any officers or the family of the deceased persons. “It has come to our attention that a few such cases were reported. We had asked the officials to check this and I hope this will be resolved soon,” she said.

The officer emphasised awareness campaigns are carried out successfully in all major centres and local-self government authorities are playing a vital role in it. She added that people should not be hesitant to talk with those who have had contact with the deceased.District Collector U V Jose said a task force has been formed under the leadership of the additional district magistrate. “We have also decided to conduct an awareness programme among the public at Perambra. This will bring some change,” he said.