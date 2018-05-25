Three more CPM workers arrested in Kerala

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Three more CPM workers were arrested in connection with the murder of RSS worker U C Shamej, 36, at New Mahe on May 7. The police said Muhammad Faizal, 49, of New Mahe, Cherukallayi Puthiyaparambath P Sajeesh aka Shaji, 46, and K Rahin, 28, were the arrested. They were taken into custody on Wednesday night from the precincts of Mahe railway station, said Thalasserry CI K E Premarajan.

The trio had stopped the autorickshaw and pulled Shamej out of the driving seat, said police.

The arrested were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thalasserry, which remanded them in 14-day custody. With the arrest, the total number of people arrested in connection with the incident has gone up to six.