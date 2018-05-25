Home States Kerala

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb warns repeat of Tripura in Kerala

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has warned his counterpart in Kerala that if CPM keeps playing divisive politics, his party in Kerala will face the same fate as in Tripura. 

Published: 25th May 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visiting the parents and wife of Sreejith, who died due to alleged custodial torture, at their home in Varapuzha | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

VARAPUZHA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has warned his counterpart in Kerala that if CPM keeps playing divisive politics, his party in Kerala will face the same fate as in Tripura. He was talking to the media after visiting the relatives of Sreejith, who died due to alleged custodial torture, in Varapuzha on Thursday. Deb announced that the Tripura government would award an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to Sreejith’s family.Coming down heavily on Chief Minister, Deb said it was deplorable that Pinarayi Vijayan has not yet visited Sreejith’s house.

State BJP general secretary A N Radhakrishnan accompanied Deb. 
Sreejith died in a hospital due to injuries allegedly suffered in custodial torture after he was arrested by Varapuzha police.The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has already filed a suo motu case on the issue. The Kerala government has offered a solatium of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to Sreejith’s wife. 

“The incident is brutal as the police were given direction to pick up an innocent guy and torture him. Actions like this has resulted in the highest number of the political murders in Kerala,” said Deb. He added that Kerala, especially Kochi, would have become a business hub if not for the backward policies of the state government. The Tripura chief minister  arrived in the state on Thursday to campaign for the Chengannur bye-election, which is scheduled for May 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka