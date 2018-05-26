Home States Kerala

AK Antony urges Congress men to unite against BJP

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader A K Antony on Friday said the BJP has been employing the ‘divide and rule’ strategy used by the British. 

Published: 26th May 2018

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader A K Antony | Express Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader A K Antony on Friday said the BJP has been employing the ‘divide and rule’ strategy used by the British. Speaking at the Henry Austin commemoration, now into its tenth year, at the DCC office here on Friday, Antony urged the party workers to work collectively to fight the BJP. A two-time MP from Ernakulam, Austin was also Union Minister of State for Civil and Food Supplies and India’s Ambassador to Portugal in 1985.

Taking the example of Karnataka elections, Antony said the Congressmen in that state kept aside a 14-year-old rivalry with the JD(S) to unite against the BJP. “The quickness and the will to act were the key to the success,” Antony said.

Antony reminisced about the close ties with Austin, a personal friend, right from the time he entered mainstream politics. “He was always a party man first, who dedicated his energy and resources for Ernakulam’s development. When the party denied him a ticket for the polls, Austin urged his fellow party men to accept the decision,” Antony said.

K V Thomas MP said Austin’s contributions cannot be forgotten easily.“He had initiated many projects for the development of Ernakulam. His life and work should be an inspiration for young politicians,” Thomas said.

