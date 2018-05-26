Fishermen warned to stay at home as heavy rain expected in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All precautionary measures mentioned in the Emergency Operations and Emergency Support Functions Plan Kerala handbook has to be followed in the light of extremely heavy rainfall forecast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 30.

Meanwhile, the disaster management division (national emergency response centre) under the Union Home Ministry informed that the very severe cyclonic storm Mekunu over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea has moved further north-northwestwards, about 180 km east-northeast of Socotra Islands and 440 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

It is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours. It is expected to move northwards in the next 24 hours and then north-northwestwards and cross south Oman-southeast Yemen coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 160-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph close to Salalah around Saturday morning.