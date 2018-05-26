Heavy rainfall forecast in Kerala till Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall ranging from 12 to 21 cm a day over Kerala for the next three days (May 26 to 28). The State Disaster Management Authority has been advised to take precautionary measures and open control rooms in every taluks till May 29.

Village officers and tahsildars have been advised to carry keys to buildings that can be used as relief centres in case of emergency. They have also been advised to ensure that steps have been taken to open relief centres if needed. The police have been instructed to impose travel restrictions in hilly areas prone to landslides from 7 pm to 7 am. The police have also been told to not allow parking of vehicles near small streams that cross the roads in high-range areas and under large trees.

The DTPC has been instructed to take steps to prevent tourists from entering the sea at beaches. Tourists have been asked to stay away from rivers, waterlogged areas and other water bodies.