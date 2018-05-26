Home States Kerala

Indian Navy's passing out parade: Ezhimala cadets earn their stripes

The parade was reviewed by vice admiral A R Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

Vice admiral R B Pandit Commandant of INA and mother of midshipman Ashish Panigrahi shipping the Naval epaulettes, known as Stripes on his shoulders, after the passing out parade at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kannur district on Saturday. (EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: At an impresive Passing out Parade, 311 midshipmen and cadets transformed into full-fledged officers of Navy and Coast Guard cadets of Navy and Coast Guard Officers at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala on Saturday.

The new officers included four international cadets from Maldives, Myanmar and Vietnam. The parade also saw 10 female cadets joining the ranks of the Indian Navy.

In a statement, the Navy said the midshipmen and cadets pursued four different courses such as BTech, MSc, and Naval Orientation Courses (regular and extended).

The parade was reviewed by vice admiral A R Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. He awarded medals to nine meritorious midshipmen and cadets after the ceremonial review.

Prof Surendra Prasad, chairman, National Board of Accreditation, vice admiral R B Pandit, Commandant, INA, and parents and guardians witnessed the passing out parade.

The President's Gold Medal for the Indian Naval Academy BTech course was awarded to Midshipman Pavan Ponnanna Uthappa Kodimaniyanda. The Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal for the Naval Orientation (Extended) Course was awarded to Cadet Arun Singh.

The Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal for the Naval Orientation (Regular) Course and the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (South) Medal for the best women cadet was awarded to Cadet Kiran Bhatt.
The ceremony culminated with the successful midshipmen and cadets forming up in two columns and slow marching with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute, past the Academy's Saluting Dias, to the traditional notes of 'Auld Lang Syne', the poignant farewell tune.

Passing out courses were bid adieu by cadets of junior terms who manned the mast and a batch of three Naval Dornier Aircraft carried out a low fly past over the Quarterdeck welcoming the new officers to the Navy.

These officers would proceed to various Naval and Coast Guard ships and establishments, to further consolidate their training in specialised fields, said lieutenant commander R G Ajith, who is the public relations officer of the academy. 

