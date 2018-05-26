Home States Kerala

Kerala Government lists social security, women’s safety and anti-terrorist task force as major feats

The LDF is of the view that the government could either initiate or move forward in about 80 per cent of its electoral promises.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the threshold of its third year, the Pinarayi government, upon introspection, believes that the journey so far has been on the right path. A rough assessment by the LDF is of the view that the government could either initiate or move forward in about 80 per cent of its electoral promises. Almost similar is how the government views its own performance. The Left Government’s Progress Report to be brought out next week, terms initiatives on social security, women’s safety, environmental protection and setting up of an anti-terrorist task fo rce as major achievements, though it does concede the higher education sector is not up to the mark.

The report deals in-depth with all the 600 promises in the LDF manifesto, checking the current status of each of them. Details of the Second Year Progress Report accessed by Express, show majority of the promises have been initiated. Compared to previous fiscal, the budget expenditure has substantially increased. From Rs 87,032 crore in 2015-16, it went up to Rs 1,11,352 crore in 2017-18, and is expected to touch Rs 1,27,093 crore in 2018-19. In addition to 600 proposals, some mega projects in infrastructure development have found a place in the report. In his forward to the progress report, the Chief Minister, instead of making claims about government’s progress, has chosen to let the people decide on the success o f the electoral promises.

“Many of them have begun while a few have not even started. Though there’s no departmentwise structure, a majority of the 600 is on the right path. Efforts towards environmental protection and bringing in new legislation and amendment are on. A proposed legislation in lines of a fishermen rights act is still in processing stage. In view of the progress report, many departments check and cross check the manifesto to see whether the proposals were implemented,” said sources in the government. Despite controversial projects are being implemented in a time-bound manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LDF Pinarayi Vijayan social security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch