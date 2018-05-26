Kerala Government lists social security, women’s safety and anti-terrorist task force as major feats

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the threshold of its third year, the Pinarayi government, upon introspection, believes that the journey so far has been on the right path. A rough assessment by the LDF is of the view that the government could either initiate or move forward in about 80 per cent of its electoral promises. Almost similar is how the government views its own performance. The Left Government’s Progress Report to be brought out next week, terms initiatives on social security, women’s safety, environmental protection and setting up of an anti-terrorist task fo rce as major achievements, though it does concede the higher education sector is not up to the mark.

The report deals in-depth with all the 600 promises in the LDF manifesto, checking the current status of each of them. Details of the Second Year Progress Report accessed by Express, show majority of the promises have been initiated. Compared to previous fiscal, the budget expenditure has substantially increased. From Rs 87,032 crore in 2015-16, it went up to Rs 1,11,352 crore in 2017-18, and is expected to touch Rs 1,27,093 crore in 2018-19. In addition to 600 proposals, some mega projects in infrastructure development have found a place in the report. In his forward to the progress report, the Chief Minister, instead of making claims about government’s progress, has chosen to let the people decide on the success o f the electoral promises.

“Many of them have begun while a few have not even started. Though there’s no departmentwise structure, a majority of the 600 is on the right path. Efforts towards environmental protection and bringing in new legislation and amendment are on. A proposed legislation in lines of a fishermen rights act is still in processing stage. In view of the progress report, many departments check and cross check the manifesto to see whether the proposals were implemented,” said sources in the government. Despite controversial projects are being implemented in a time-bound manner.