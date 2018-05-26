Kerala High Court asks state for details on steps taken to tackle Nipah virus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Terming the spread of Nipah virus a serious issue, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken to control the disease.The court issued the order on a petition filed by P K Arjun and Ajay Jishnu, two students of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, seeking a directive to remove the video clippings uploaded by Mohanan Vaidyan of Cherthala and Jacob Vadakanchery of Kochi containing misleading information about the Nipah from the social media and YouTube.

The petitioners sought a directive to the Central Government to invoke the emergency powers under Rule 9(2) of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 read with section 69A (1) of the Information Technology Act for removing and blocking all the videos on the Nipah virus from Facebook and YouTube.The court asked the government counsel to inform the court about the number of people who have died so far owing to the attack of the virus.

According to the petitioners, misleading videos and online content had been uploaded by the two quacks masquerading as medical experts, providing misinformation about the virus. As a result, the measures taken by the government and the doctors were hampered and made ineffective.The duo had termed it as a false alarm sent out by the Health Department for the benefits of the pharma companies. They had also urged the people through the videos to defy the advisories of the Health Department.

Their acts would only result in further spread of the disease. In fact, criminal cases had been registered against them for uploading the videos. Mohanan had even posted another video tendering an apology for making the post.

However, their videos had already been widely viewed and shared by more than 9 lakh viewers. Therefore, blocking of these videos on the YouTube and Facebook was highly necessary.The court asked the Centre to inform about the action taken on the e-mail sent to the Information Technology Department by the students seeking to take steps to block the misleading videos.

Dr Vadakkanchery quits post after Nipah fallout

Kochi: Nature Life Hospital chairman Dr Jacob Vadakkanchery has resigned from his post after cases were filed against him for allegedly spreading lies regarding Nipah virus. According to a note issued by the hospital, Dr Vadakkanchery has resigned to fight the cases on his own and also for spreading awareness about naturopathy. The cyber police and Trithala police had registered separate cases against Dr Vadakkanchery on a complaint that he was spreading false information on social media. The Trithala police had registered a case against him under IPC sections 270, 500 and Kerala Police Act 120. The cyber police had charged him under IPC sections 505 (2), 426 and Police Act 118 B and C. The cases were registered following complaints by Ayurveda Medical Practitioners Association secretary Dr Vijith and Facebook page Infoclinic founder Dr P S Jinesh, respectively. When contacted, Dr Vadakkanchery was unavailable for comment. Meanwhile, Swami Agnivesh has come out in support of Dr Vadakkanchery and said that he will take care of the expenditure of the case proceedings.