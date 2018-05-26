Kerala, Lakshadweep schools shine in CBSE Class 12 exams

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Schools from Kerala and Lakshadweep (Trivandrum region) pipped schools in other regions of the country to clinch the top spot in the CBSE Class XII examination by recording a pass percentage of 97.32.

Though no student from Kerala and Lakshadweep figured among the top 10 toppers nationally in the general category, A Vijay Ganesh of Palghat Lions School, Koppam in Palakkad emerged topper in the country in the differently-abled category.

Girls were the toppers across all streams in Trivandrum region. The Arts stream topper was Kasturi Sha, Saraswati Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram. Her total score was 496.

Nanda Vinod (496) of Kendriya Vidyala Kannur, Kerala was the topper in the Science stream. In Commerce Stream, the topper was Maehal Barthwal (496), Navy Children School, Naval Base, Kochi.

A total of 38,934 candidates had appeared for the examination from the region. This included 19,260 boys and 19,674 girls. A total of 37,706 students became eligible for higher studies among which 18,415 were boys and 19,291 were girls.

The CBSE Class X exam results are expected to be out on Monday.

Students can check their results here: cbse.nic.in