Home States Kerala

Kerala, Lakshadweep schools shine in CBSE Class 12 exams

Though no student from these regions figured among the top 10 toppers nationally in the general category, A Vijay Ganesh from Palakkad emerged national topper in the differently-abled category.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Schools from Kerala and Lakshadweep (Trivandrum region) pipped schools in other regions of the country to clinch the top spot in the CBSE Class XII examination by recording a pass percentage of 97.32.

Though no student from Kerala and Lakshadweep figured among the top 10 toppers nationally in the general category, A Vijay Ganesh of Palghat Lions School, Koppam in Palakkad emerged topper in the country in the differently-abled category.

Girls were the toppers across all streams in Trivandrum region. The Arts stream topper was Kasturi Sha, Saraswati Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram. Her total score was 496.

Nanda Vinod  (496) of Kendriya Vidyala Kannur, Kerala was the topper in the Science stream.  In Commerce Stream, the topper was Maehal Barthwal (496), Navy Children School, Naval Base, Kochi.

A total of 38,934 candidates had appeared for the examination from the region. This included 19,260 boys and 19,674 girls. A total of 37,706 students became eligible for higher studies among which 18,415 were boys and 19,291 were girls.

The CBSE Class X exam results are expected to be out on Monday.

Students can check their results here: cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

cbse.examresults.net

results.gov.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE CBSE Class 12 results CBSE results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Humanity! Sikh cop saves Muslim man from angry mob in Ramnagar
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch