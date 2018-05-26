Home States Kerala

Newborns at Perambra hospital bring hope in time of Nipah virus

Staff at the Perambra Government Hospital had much to cheer about on Friday. Two women gave birth. The mothers and their little ones are safe and sound.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Woman with her newborn at Perambra Government Taluk Hospital in Kozhikode on Friday. Express Photo | TP Sooraj

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

PERAMBRA: Staff at the Perambra Government Hospital had much to cheer about on Friday. Two women gave birth. The mothers and their little ones are safe and sound. For the hospital, it wasn’t just another delivery. In times of distress, it was hope and relief delivered at their doorsteps as Chakkittapara native Lincy and Muzhippoth native Thenseera gave birth to girls in the morning in normal deliveries.

Suffering the pain of ostracisation due to the fear of Nipah virus infection, the staff are optimistic the heartening development will put an end to the scare.

Since nurse Lini succumbed to Nipah after having attended to a virus-infected patient, the hospital had plunged into desolation.Fear forced people to avoid the hospital. Confounding matters, private bus employees and auto-taxi drivers started boycotting the staff. Drivers in the area simply refused to operate trips to the hospital.The authorities hope the successful delivery, always a risky task, will send out a positive message.

Dr Raju Balram, who attended to the deliveries, said, “I appreciate the two women for their courage. It wasn’t a simple decision to take. For me, it was my responsibility to attend to the cases as the women and their families trusted me. Though the scare was unwarranted, few would have wished to get admitted to the hospital as the Nipah virus is yet to be contained fully. But these brave girls have done it.”

Thankful staff

The doctor said the hospital staff are thankful to the two women for having opted to accept the services of the Perambra hospital.“Since the hospital witnessed the tragic death of our dear nurse Lini, people feel the hospital is a dangerous spot, a source of the Nipah virus. Even patients are not willing to come here. But these women proved the hospital is a safe spot and the staff at the hospital are not carriers of the virus,” he said.

Lincy, who gave birth to her third child, said: “I trusted the doctor who had attended to my previous two deliveries. I’m sure he would not have allowed me in here if it is the place of a deadly virus.”Thenseera’s husband Sakeer said the fear of Nipah is baseless. “How can the virus spread all around the hospital as the Nipah victim was treated in a ward? And how can we say all other hospitals are safe? We trust the doctor and the hospital authorities,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nipah virus Perambra Government Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch