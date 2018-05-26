Home States Kerala

Nipah fear: Nurses at Perambra Taluk Hospital shunned no more

After the Express report brought to the fore the ostracisation faced by nurses and medical staff who treated a Nipah patient at Perambra Hospital, the attitude of local people is slowly changing.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:08 AM

A doctor checks a patient at Perambra Taluk Hospital, which is not being shunned anymore, on Friday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

PERAMBRA: After the Express report brought to the fore the ostracisation faced by nurses and medical staff who treated a Nipah patient at Perambra Taluk Hospital, the attitude of local people is slowly changing. Many auto-taxi drivers have come forward with their willingness to provide service for hospital staff.

Meanwhile, officers with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) intervened in the issue and conducted a surprise check in the area. Speaking to Express, a hospital staff said after the reports appeared, there has been a palpable change in the behaviour of the public, mainly among auto drivers. “On Friday, a group of about 20 auto drivers in the region approached us and expressed their support. They are willing to conduct services for hospital staff at any time. It was a good sign and it will give much confidence to the staff,” he said.

The MVD team from the Koyilandy Regional Transport Office conducted a drive to book vehicle owners who show discrimination towards hospital staff. They also collected details of auto-taxi and private buses and warned them against the inhuman attitude towards the staff.Local bodies and the Health Department are also conducting campaigns to make the public aware of the disease.

However, some of the staff are still afraid of travelling in private buses for fear of being ostracised. The hospital authority will conduct a special workshop for the staff as they are still in distress for this reason.
The Health Department has also decided to provide vehicle facility for the hospital staff.

