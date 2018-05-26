Home States Kerala

Nipah virus: No room for apprehension in Malappuram, says DMO

The Health Department authorities have ruled out room for apprehension and reiterated no Nipah virus source was confirmed in Malappuram.

Published: 26th May 2018

A patient consulting a doctor at the Perambra Government Taluk Hospital. Express Photo | TP Sooraj

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Health Department authorities have ruled out room for apprehension and reiterated no Nipah virus source was confirmed in Malappuram. District Medical Officer (DMO) K Sakeena said results of serums of five people, whose blood samples were sent to the National Virology Institute, were found to be negative. “Things are under control in the district and there is no room for apprehension,” said a press release from the DMO.

The Health Department has brought surgical masks and gloves at its control room in Malappuram. The DMO said doctors, health workers, bystanders and private hospitals can get them from the control room.
Meanwhile, clerics in the district on Friday asked devotees to ensure proper prevention of diseases and extend all support to the Health Department and the government in the initiatives, being taken up to tackle Nipah.

District Collector Amit Meena had on Thursday exhorted clerics to make devotees aware of the cause during Friday prayers.“To prevent diseases and ensure proper treatment is the religious obligation of every Muslim. During our speech, we asked them to keep hygiene and join hands with the authorities to avert any kind of threat. It’s a better idea to make use of mosques to tackle Nipah,” said Muneer Hudawi Vilayil,  Imam, Valanchery Town Juma Masjid.

