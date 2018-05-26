Results do not bat for Nipah virus

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As many as 21 samples collected from bats and livestock from Perambra --- the ground zero of the Nipah virus outbreak --- have no traces of the deadly virus, show results of the tests conducted at the National Institute of High Security Diseases, Bhopal.

The results reached Animal Husbandry officers late on Friday. Confirming the findings, Animal Husbandry Director N N Sasi told Express the samples of three bats, four goats, five bovines and eight pigs were sent for analysis and all of them turned negative.

He also confirmed the three bats sent were insectivorous bats and not fruit bats, which are known to carry the virus.On Saturday, a team from the National Institute of Virology, state Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department will jointly collect samples from fruit bats and other animals for further tests,” Sasi added.

After setback, Kerala Tourism stabilising

Kochi: After an initial setback due to reports on Nipah-related deaths in north Kerala, the state’s tourism industry seems to be clawing back to normalcy. “There were cancellations initially, but now the situation is stabilising,” said Jose Dominic, MD and CEO of CGH Earth Group.

Hope in the time of despair

Perambra: Staff at the Perambra Government Hospital had much to cheer about on Friday. Two women gave birth. The mothers and their little ones are safe and sound. For the hospital, it was not just another delivery. In times of distress, it was hope and relief delivered at their doorsteps as Chakkittapara native Lincy and Muzhippoth native Thenseera gave birth to girls in the morning.

HC asks for details of steps to fight Nipah

Kochi: The High Court on Friday directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken to control the disease. The court issued the order on a petition seeking a directive to remove the video clippings uploaded by Mohanan Vaidyan and Jacob Vadakanchery containing misleading information.