State govt finalises memorandum for Finance Commission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The state government has finalised the memorandum to be submitted to the Fifteenth Finance Commission which will arrive in the state on Monday. The mammoth document details the possible setbacks to the state, with special reference to the impact on local self-government and coastal areas, if the present terms of references are followed by the commission.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hand over the memorandum at a high-level meeting to be held at the Thycaud Guest House here on Tuesday. A discussion on the memorandum and commission’s consultations with different stakeholders will follow.

The Finance Department has unofficially handed over a copy of the memorandum to the commission to facilitate the latter to reply to the state’s concerns at the meeting. Besides the Chief Minister and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, all ministers and secretaries available in the capital have been asked to attend the meeting.

The commission will hold consultations with political parties on May 28. On 29th afternoon it will meet local self-government representatives in Thrissur. It will visit various institutions on May 30.