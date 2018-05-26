Home States Kerala

Suchitwa Sagaram to be extended to Kochi

The state government will extend the ambitious Suchitwa Sagaram (Clean Sea) project, aimed at reducing  plastic waste accumulation in the sea, to Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The state government will extend the ambitious Suchitwa Sagaram (Clean Sea) project, aimed at reducing  plastic waste accumulation in the sea, to Kochi.Announcing this after inaugurating the Aquatic Animal Health laboratory at Thevara, Fisheries Minister  J Mercykutty Amma said, besides preventing dumping of plastic waste into the sea,  the fisherfolk will collect and bring ashore the plastic materials netted during fishing under the project.  

“The public should realise waterbodies are not meant for waste dumping. The presence of waste, especially plastic refuse has resulted in the decline of fish wealth. The Suchitwa Sagaram project will help to reduce the plastic menace in the sea to a considerable extent. We have successfully implemented the project in Kollam. This will be extended to Kochi soon,” she said.

The minister said the fisherfolk  presently earn roughly half of the Malayalees’ average income.  
“Hence there is a need to bring the fishermen into mainstream society. Fishing without restrictions will sound the death knell of the fisheries sector. The government has amended the CMFRI rules to prevent juvenile fishing  to help the fisheries sector and fisherfolk,” said Mercykutty Amma.

The government also has plans to bring in the Kuttanadan field and Pokkali fields to the inland fishing sector. “Our aim is to increase fish production from the present 40,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes annually,” she said.

