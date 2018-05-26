Two newborns at Kozhikode's Perambra Government Hospital bring hope in time of Nipah virus

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

PERAMBRA: Staff at the Perambra Government Hospital had much to cheer about on Friday. Two women gave birth. The mothers and their little ones are safe and sound. For the hospital, it wasn’t just another delivery. In times of distress, it was hope and relief delivered at their doorsteps as Chakkittapara native Lincy and Muzhippoth native Thenseera gave birth to girls in the morning in normal deliveries.

Suffering the pain of ostracisation due to the fear of Nipah virus infection, the staff are optimistic the heartening development will put an end to the scare.

Since nurse Lini succumbed to Nipah after having attended to a virus-infected patient, the hospital had plunged into desolation.Fear forced people to avoid the hospital. Confounding matters, private bus employees and auto-taxi drivers started boycotting the staff. Drivers in the area simply refused to operate trips to the hospital.The authorities hope the successful delivery, always a risky task, will send out a positive message.

Dr Raju Balram, who attended to the deliveries, said, “I appreciate the two women for their courage. It wasn’t a simple decision to take. For me, it was my responsibility to attend to the cases as the women and their families trusted me. Though the scare was unwarranted, few would have wished to get admitted to the hospital as the Nipah virus is yet to be contained fully. But these brave girls have done it.”

Thankful staff

The doctor said the hospital staff are thankful to the two women for having opted to accept the services of the Perambra hospital.“Since the hospital witnessed the tragic death of our dear nurse Lini, people feel the hospital is a dangerous spot, a source of the Nipah virus. Even patients are not willing to come here. But these women proved the hospital is a safe spot and the staff at the hospital are not carriers of the virus,” he said.

Lincy, who gave birth to her third child, said: “I trusted the doctor who had attended to my previous two deliveries. I’m sure he would not have allowed me in here if it is the place of a deadly virus.”Thenseera’s husband Sakeer said the fear of Nipah is baseless. “How can the virus spread all around the hospital as the Nipah victim was treated in a ward? And how can we say all other hospitals are safe? We trust the doctor and the hospital authorities,” he said.