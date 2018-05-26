Home States Kerala

We aren’t kings, says Kerala Revenue Minister on ceremonial welcome

There is no need to usher in ministers with ornate umbrellas and welcome plates at government functions, said Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Express file photo

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: There is no need to usher in ministers with ornate umbrellas and welcome plates at government functions, said Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan. “This is not a rule by the kings. It is a democratic government elected by the people,” he said, in a bid to calm a social media storm he inadvertently created. On Thursday, when he arrived to inaugurate the Smart Village in Valiyaparamba, he ignored the chenda band and the people waiting to accord him a ceremonial welcome with decked up umbrellas and welcome plates with flowers.

He went straight to the dais. The residents took offence to the minister’s slight and took to social media for hurting their sentiments. A few residents took it up directly with the minister. Later, when he arrived to inaugurate the Green Office of Pilicode grama panchayat, he clarified his position. He said event organisers should avoid using children for such ceremonial welcome. “One of the first decisions taken by the LDF Government was to do away with ceremonial welcome. That is the declared policy and I am sticking to it,” he said.

