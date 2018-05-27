Home States Kerala

CBSE class 12 results: Kerala topper sets sights high

 A Vijay Ganesh who secured the first rank in the CBSE Plus Two examinations in the differently-abled category has done it with flying colours, by bagging 492 out of 500 marks. 

Published: 27th May 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 02:05 AM

Students of Toc-H Public School Vyitila Kochi celebrating after the 12th CBSE result on Saturday.Photo | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A Vijay Ganesh who secured the first rank in the CBSE Plus Two examinations in the differently-abled category has done it with flying colours, by bagging 492 out of 500 marks. 

Vijay’s father Ananthanarayanan works with Malabar Cements and his mother Subashini works with Life Insurance Corporation.

“Vijay has been consistent in his performance,” said Ananthanarayanan. “He secured A1 in all subjects for the SSLC examinations and scored a CGPA of 10/10. He has a vision problem and is also a juvenile diabetic. As there is a vision problem, we did not send him for tuition. We used to read out from books so that he could get a grip on the subject. He and his sister, Deepika, who is a second-year MBBS student of the Kolencherry Medical College had studied at the Lions School.”  

“I have been suffering from diabetes for the past 10 years. My vision handicap is a congenital one. It is the support from my parents and teachers which made me achieve this distinction. I will be writing my CA entrance exam next month and wish to pursue the career of an auditor,” said Vijay. 

