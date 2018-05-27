Chengannur bypoll: Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan sets tongues wagging

Hareesh Kumar A S By

Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Kummanam Rajasekharan was the main topic in the final lap of the election campaign at Chengannur. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said in his press meet on Saturday, Kummanam’s appointment as the governor of Mizoram is a punishment transfer by the BJP.

“He was the leader of the NDA in the Chengannur by-election. Now the NDA has lost their leader before the election. BJP leaders know the result of Chengannur by-election is set to be a disaster for the BJP and it is following the method of the Congress by transferring leaders in the name of groupism,” said Kodiyeri.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said RSS and BJP leaders have admitted their failure in Chengannur by the removal of the state president during the by-election. He added the RSS move to control the state leadership of the BJP in Kerala has failed.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders V Muraleedharan and M T Ramesh said the appointment of Kummanam is an appreciation for BJP leaders. “The CPM does not have the chance to appoint any CPM leader to the post of governor. Chennithala failed to protect Vijayakumar against the I-group. Both parties are not ready to discuss developmental politics in the election. Therefore they shouting against the BJP,” said Ramesh.