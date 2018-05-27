Home States Kerala

Chengannur bypoll: Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan sets tongues wagging

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said in his press meet on Saturday, Kummanam’s appointment as the governor of Mizoram is a punishment transfer by the BJP. 

Published: 27th May 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic came to a halt as party workers and campaign vehicles of the major three fronts flooded the streets of Chengannur on Saturday | Express

By Hareesh Kumar A S
Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Kummanam Rajasekharan was the main topic in the final lap of the election campaign at Chengannur. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said in his press meet on Saturday, Kummanam’s appointment as the governor of Mizoram is a punishment transfer by the BJP. 

“He was the leader of the NDA in the Chengannur by-election. Now the NDA has lost their leader before the election. BJP leaders know the result of Chengannur by-election is set to be a disaster for the BJP and it is following the method of the Congress by transferring leaders in the name of groupism,” said Kodiyeri. 

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said RSS and BJP leaders have admitted their failure in Chengannur by the removal of the state president during the by-election. He added the RSS move to control the state leadership of the BJP in Kerala has failed. 

Meanwhile, BJP leaders V Muraleedharan and M T Ramesh said the appointment of Kummanam is an appreciation for BJP leaders. “The CPM does not have the chance to appoint any CPM leader to the post of governor. Chennithala failed to protect Vijayakumar against the I-group. Both parties are not ready to discuss developmental politics in the election. Therefore they shouting against the BJP,” said Ramesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kummanam Rajasekharan Kodiyeri Balakrishnan BJP Mizoram Governor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale