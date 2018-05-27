Govt forms 16-member crisis management team

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM /KOZHIKODE: Ensuring better coordination among various departments in containing the Nipah virus outbreak and to tackle rumourmongering via social media platforms, the state government has constituted a crisis management group, chaired by the health secretary. The 16-member committee, whose members include the secretaries of the Revenue, Labour, Home, LSG and Animal Husbandry Departments and principal secretary of the Forest Department among others, is expected to convene on a daily basis. The committee has been given the responsibility of taking stock of the measures being implemented in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.