Kerala: Child welfare officer in every police station, says DGP Loknath Behera

A woman civil police officer will be designated as child welfare officer in every police station, state police chief Loknath Behera has said.

Published: 27th May 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Loknath Behera

Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera | Express Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman civil police officer will be designated as child welfare officer in every police station, state police chief Loknath Behera has said. Police personnel will be given special training to handle issues related to children. The police chief was speaking after inaugurating a workshop organised by the Child Rights Commission here on Saturday.

The workshop was for members of the Special Juvenile Police unit, District Child Protection Officers, Childline coordinators and chairmen of child welfare committees. Topics discussed were reporting of POCSO cases and rehabilitation of child victims.  Crime Branch IG S Sreejith, in his address, asked the police personnel to take immediate action in POCSO cases. Commission’s acting chairperson C J Antony said the protection of children was the collective responsibility of society. 

