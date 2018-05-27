Home States Kerala

Kerala police stations to have child welfare officers soon

The state police has taken the significant decision in the wake of increasing incidents of atrocities and harassment against children.

Published: 27th May 2018 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Loknath Behera

Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera | Express Photo

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police stations in Kerala will soon have trained child welfare officers to deal with crime cases against children.

The state police has taken the significant decision in the wake of increasing incidents of atrocities and harassment against children.

The move would also help to strengthen the force's ongoing mission to make police stations 'child-friendly'.

State DGP, Loknath Behera said special training would be imparted to police personnel to deal with the cases related to children.

"For this, a woman constable will be deployed as child welfare officer in each police station," he said while speaking in a workshop organised by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights here yesterday.

Crime Branch IG, S Sreejith said instructions had been given to take immediate action in cases coming under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The Commission's acting chairperson, C J Antony said the society has the moral responsibility to ensure the protection of children.

Other Commission members also took part in the panel discussion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala police child welfare

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
The existing Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram with India. (File photo)
Police conduct search operation at Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge after hoax bomb threat
Gallery
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike