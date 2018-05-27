Kerala police stations to have child welfare officers soon

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police stations in Kerala will soon have trained child welfare officers to deal with crime cases against children.

The state police has taken the significant decision in the wake of increasing incidents of atrocities and harassment against children.

The move would also help to strengthen the force's ongoing mission to make police stations 'child-friendly'.

State DGP, Loknath Behera said special training would be imparted to police personnel to deal with the cases related to children.

"For this, a woman constable will be deployed as child welfare officer in each police station," he said while speaking in a workshop organised by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights here yesterday.

Crime Branch IG, S Sreejith said instructions had been given to take immediate action in cases coming under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The Commission's acting chairperson, C J Antony said the society has the moral responsibility to ensure the protection of children.

Other Commission members also took part in the panel discussion.