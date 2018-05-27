Life in Nipah virus-hit areas limps back to normal in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

PERAMBRA : Life is slowly limping back to normalcy in Nipah virus-hit areas in the district, even as awareness campaigns are in full swing to make people aware of the disease.Shops, offices and public transportation facilities have resumed normal functioning as more local people have stepped out to towns. However, hospitals where Nipah virus-infected patients were initially treated were seen deserted as people are still reluctant to visit these hospitals due to fear of virus infection.

Awareness programmes

As Nipah scare continues, awareness programmes initiated by local bodies and Health Department are continuing in full swing at virus-hit areas. Health officers and local body representatives have started door-to-door campaigns to make public aware of the disease. Apart from Perambra, massive campaigns have been launched adjacent areas too. In the Perambra area, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishan led the awareness programmes, while MLAs and local body heads led the campaigns in other areas.

Towns limp back to normalcy

Perambra, Kuttiadi and Nadapuram towns, which were severely affected by the Nipah virus outbreak, are slowly limping back to normalcy. On Saturday, shops and other establishments have resumed functioning with more people coming to the towns. The number of passengers using public transport has increased in the last two days, while attendance has increased in both government and private institutions.

Hospitals remain deserted

Despite massive campaigns, both government and private hospitals where Nipah virus-infected patients were treated, were almost deserted on Saturday as people are still afraid of virus infection from these hospitals. In-Patient wards at the hospitals remained almost vacant, while out-patient wing, which normally remains crowded, witnessed fewer visitors.

At the Perambra Government Taluk Hospital, where a nurse died after treating a Nipah- infected patient, remained isolated. On Saturday, the number of OP patient visiting the hospital drastically fell to 80 from a daily average of 1,200. Government hospitals at Balussery and Kuttiadi also witnessed drastic decrease in patients. There was no change in condition of private hospitals in the region. Perambra panchayat president K N Reena said the local body is taking all possible steps to make public aware about the disease. “Door-to-door campaigns about the virus infection is currently. In addition, ward-level all-party meeting will be held from Monday onwards to strengthen the campaign,” she said.