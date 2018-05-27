Home States Kerala

Nipah virus claims one more life in Kerala, death toll climbs to 13

After the outbreak of Nipah at a hamlet in Perambra here last week, 16 people have tested positive, of whom 13 have died so far.

Published: 27th May 2018 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp_Image_2018-05-27_at_2

A staff of Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode wearing protective suite to safe gaurd from Nipah Virus fever, cleaning the floor with disinfectants with out waking the the child sleeping in the lap of the lady in Kozhikode . (EPS| Manu R Mavelil)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: The death toll due to Nipah rose to 13 in Kerala, with one more person succumbing to the deadly virus here today.

Twenty six-year-old Abin, hailing from Palazhi in the district, died at a private hospital after battling for life for one week, official sources said.

Kalyani, a septuagenarian woman who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College here, died yesterday.

After the outbreak of Nipah at a hamlet in Perambra here last week, 16 people have tested positive, of whom 13 have died so far.

ALSO READ | Authorities warn of action if buses, autos refuse ride to hospital staff

Health Minister K K Shylaja told reporters that the authorities had collected details of people who had direct contact with the deceased persons and all of them are now under observation.

However, the authorities are still clueless about the actual source of the spread of the virus.

As samples of insectivores bats tested negative for the virus, the Kerala Animal Husbandry Department and the Pune based National Virology Institute (NVI) are jointly collecting samples of fruit-eating bats to be sent for expert tests.

Healthcare workers at the Government Taluk Hospital in Perambra, Kozhikode, which wears a deserted look due to the Nipah virus scare. | T P Sooraj

The samples would be sent for tests at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said in Thiruvananthapuram that the government and the department would take the initiative to alleviate the concern among tourists and stakeholders following the outbreak of Nipah.

The effective steps taken by the government and the health department had helped contain further spread of the disease and the situation is under control now, he said in a meeting of the state Tourism Advisory Committee.

Nurse Lini died battling the Nipah virus. (File Express Photo by TP Sooraj)

The outbreak of the Nipah virus infection, a newly emerging zoonosis that causes severe disease in both animals and humans, is suspected to be from an unused well in Perambra which was infested with bats.

The natural host of the virus is believed to be fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
epidemic nipah virus Perambra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
The existing Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram with India. (File photo)
Police conduct search operation at Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge after hoax bomb threat
Gallery
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike