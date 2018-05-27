Home States Kerala

Spirited poll campaign comes to a close

The spirited campaign for the Chengannur bypoll came to a close at 6 pm on Saturday. Party workers of the three major fronts took out massive rallies, making last-ditch efforts to sway voters

CHENGANNUR : The spirited campaign for the Chengannur bypoll came to a close at 6 pm on Saturday. Party workers of the three major fronts took out massive rallies, making last-ditch efforts to sway voters ahead of the election on Monday. While UDF candidate D Vijayakumar addressed party workers at Bethel Junction, LDF candidate Saji Cheriyan and NDA's P Sreedharan Pillai held rallies at Nandavanam Junction and Vellavoor Junction, respectively.

Among the star campaigners were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and veteran leader V S Achuthanandan for the LDF; senior leaders A K Antony, Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and M M Hassan for the UDF; and Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for the NDA.

Kummanam Rajasekharan was the main topic in the final lap of the campaign. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said in his press meet that Kummanam's appointment as the governor of Mizoram was a punishment transfer. BJP leaders V Muraleedharan and M T Ramesh said the appointment was an appreciation for BJP leaders. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is testing the waters in the Assembly polls for the first time by fielding Rajeev Pallathu.

