Tough challenges await new BJP state president in Kerala

The names of K Surendran and Prajna Pravah national convenor J Nandakumar are doing the rounds.

Published: 27th May 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of BJP flag.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: While speculations are doing the rounds about the leaders being considered by the BJP national leadership to hand over the reins of the state unit, the prevailing scenario indicates it will not be a cakewalk for the new state president. The names of K Surendran and Prajna Pravah national convenor J Nandakumar are doing the rounds.The sudden shifting of Kummanam Rajasekharan, under whose stewardship the party made great strides in the state, has surprised the state party unit. Though a victim of nasty trolls on the social media, Kummanam could reduce factionalism and project the NDA as a third alternative in the state’s bipolar political sphere.

The party increased its vote share from 6.3 per cent in 2006 to 16 per cent in 2016 and managed to win a seat in the state Assembly. The party almost doubled its vote share in the state and managed to secure the second position in seven seats.Kummanam managed to bring various Hindu organisations like the SNDP Yogam, KPMS and C K Janu’s Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha into the NDA fold and enhance the vote share. He had the backing of the powerful RSS and was acceptable to both the hardliners and the moderates.

It will be a tough challenge for the party central brass to find a candidate acceptable to all. The new president will have to gain the confidence of all the groups and prepare the party for the next general elections which is just a year away. There are serious differences among the NDA partners and the new president will have to iron out differences and improve the ties within the front.

Though there are indications the national leadership will favour K Surendran, bringing the factions together will be the greatest challenge for him.Another name doing the rounds is Prajna Pravah national convenor J Nandakumar. He is the only person who commands respect among the rank and file of the RSS and the BJP. “These are just speculations and there has been no discussions in this regard. I have never considered entering politics,” he said.Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan said the party will prefer a youngster to lead the state unit.

