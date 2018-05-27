Home States Kerala

UNEP chief appreciates CIAL solar power plant

Cochin International Airport Ltd’s (CIAL) solar power plant may get UN recognition soon, said Erik Solheim, executive director of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), during his visi

Published: 27th May 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations Environment Programme executive director Erick Solheim with a pumpkin cultivated on the ground beneath the solar power plant at the Cochin International Airport, on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd’s (CIAL) solar power plant may get UN recognition soon, said Erik Solheim, executive director of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), during his visit to the airport on Saturday. Solheim’s visit is aimed at spreading the word about the success of the solar power plant in Kerala across the world. 

“The UN will be happy to recognise CIAL as the first fully solar energy-powered airport,” said Solheim.
“Last year was the first time in human history when we got more solar energy in the global grid than oil, gas, coal and nuclear combined. This is a big airport in the global scale which caters to around 10 million passengers. It was nice to see they are using the grounds in the solar plant to grow vegetables,” said Solheim.

Following his first stop in Kerala, Solheim will continue his visit to more states in India to check the different experiments the governments adopt in developing green farming techniques. He urged the government and the people to reduce the use of plastic which causes pollution that affects all creatures on earth.

He said he will be speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers on June 5, in Delhi, where he will discuss the concerns over the rise of plastic pollution across the country. “The driving change developing countries like India and China make are very important to the world,” he added.

CIAL managing director V J Kurien noted it was a proud moment for the airport to be appreciated by a UN officer. “During our meeting, we discussed the technicalities of the project, and also prospects on partnership,” he said.UN Environment chief, India, Atul Bagai, Airport director A C K Nair, executive director A M Basheer, and general manager Jose Thomas were also present at the conference. 

‘Police should not use ammunition’
Development must not harm the public in any way, said UNEP executive director Erik Solheim, reacting to the Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi. “We are extremely sorry for the loss of life in Tamil Nadu. This should not happen. A protest must be without violence and the police should not use ammunition,” he said, conveying his condolences to the victim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale