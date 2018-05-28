Home States Kerala

Chengannur bypoll today

Voting in the Chengannur Assembly bypoll, which has assumed great significance in Kerala politics, will be held on Monday from 7am to 6pm. As many as 164 polling stations have been set.

Published: 28th May 2018 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Voting in the Chengannur Assembly bypoll, which has assumed great significance in Kerala politics, will be held on Monday from 7am to 6pm. As many as 164 polling stations have been set up. Voting machines were distributed at the Christian College on Sunday. The political stand of K M Mani-led Kerala Congress and Thushar Vellappally- led BDJS should be decisive.

While Kerala Congress had last week announced its support to the UDF, the BDJS’ cooperation with the NDA has been poor. All candidates met with the leaders of various religious organisations during the last lap of their campaign. LDF’s Saji Cheriyan and NDA’s P S Sreedharan Pillai are seeking mandate from the constituency for a second time while UDF’s D Vijayakumar is a fresh face.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chengannur Assembly bypoll Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27