Chengannur bypoll today

CHENGANNUR: Voting in the Chengannur Assembly bypoll, which has assumed great significance in Kerala politics, will be held on Monday from 7am to 6pm. As many as 164 polling stations have been set up. Voting machines were distributed at the Christian College on Sunday. The political stand of K M Mani-led Kerala Congress and Thushar Vellappally- led BDJS should be decisive.

While Kerala Congress had last week announced its support to the UDF, the BDJS’ cooperation with the NDA has been poor. All candidates met with the leaders of various religious organisations during the last lap of their campaign. LDF’s Saji Cheriyan and NDA’s P S Sreedharan Pillai are seeking mandate from the constituency for a second time while UDF’s D Vijayakumar is a fresh face.