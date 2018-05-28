Home States Kerala

Conditions favourable for onset of monsoon, says IMD

The southwest monsoon may be expected any day now, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of Comorin (Kanyakumari) area, Southwest Bay (

Published: 28th May 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The southwest monsoon may be expected any day now, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of Comorin (Kanyakumari) area, Southwest Bay (of Bengal), some more parts of southeast Bay, and most parts of Andaman Sea. Conditions are favourable for advance of Southwest monsoon over some parts of Southeast Arabian sea, Lakshadweep area, some more parts of  south Bay, most parts of Maldives area and remaining parts of  Comorin area  and Andaman sea during next 48 hours,’’ announced the IMD Thiruvananthapuram centre in a bulletin on Sunday evening. 

Private weather forecaster Skymet had predicted that the onset of SW monsoon would be on May 28 this year, while the IMD predicted it on May 29, give or take four days either way. The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for 2018. Meanwhile, IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in the next few days as  “cyclonic winds (not to be confused with a cyclone warning) speeds occasionally reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely along and off north Kerala coasts and over Lakshadweep area.’’

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for Kerala in the next few days and has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Kerala, Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area and Kanyakumari till May 30.  The State Disaster Management Authority also has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as a low pressure area has formed south-east of the Kerala-Karnataka coast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
monsoon India Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27