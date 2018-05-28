Conditions favourable for onset of monsoon, says IMD

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The southwest monsoon may be expected any day now, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of Comorin (Kanyakumari) area, Southwest Bay (of Bengal), some more parts of southeast Bay, and most parts of Andaman Sea. Conditions are favourable for advance of Southwest monsoon over some parts of Southeast Arabian sea, Lakshadweep area, some more parts of south Bay, most parts of Maldives area and remaining parts of Comorin area and Andaman sea during next 48 hours,’’ announced the IMD Thiruvananthapuram centre in a bulletin on Sunday evening.

Private weather forecaster Skymet had predicted that the onset of SW monsoon would be on May 28 this year, while the IMD predicted it on May 29, give or take four days either way. The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for 2018. Meanwhile, IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in the next few days as “cyclonic winds (not to be confused with a cyclone warning) speeds occasionally reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely along and off north Kerala coasts and over Lakshadweep area.’’

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for Kerala in the next few days and has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Kerala, Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area and Kanyakumari till May 30. The State Disaster Management Authority also has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as a low pressure area has formed south-east of the Kerala-Karnataka coast.