Green light for groynes to protect Puthuvype coast

KOCHI/CHENNAI : The government has given the nod to construct groynes at Puthuvype coast to protect the shore and reduce the impact of the waves. The project prepared by IIT Madras proposes to construct 14 short groynes of 50 m length on the sea front of BPCL project and seven short groynes at the coastal area abutting the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) LPG import terminal. 

Protective cover
Three long groynes will be constructed to ensure protection of the Petronet LNG’s regasification terminal. The groynes will be situated at a distance of 100 m from one another and it will help to deflect the power of the waves and reduce beach erosion.The construction of the groynes will be taken up by the Cochin Port Trust, said IOC Kochi LPG Import Terminal Project general manager S Dhanapandian.

“We have already invested `325 crore in the LPG Terminal Project and hence cannot jettison  it now. The Puthuvype project is a replica of the Ennore LPG import terminal located 30 km off Chennai, which is a joint venture between the IOC and Petronas, Malaysia. The  `540 crore terminal was commissioned in July 2012 and has been operating at twice its design capacity for the last six years. The entire plant is automated and is operated remotely from a control room. The plant has two refrigerated storage tanks with a capacity of 15,000 tonnes each. We will be using a much advanced technology at Puthuvype terminal with latest safety features,” he told reporters at Ennore LPG plant the other day.

Robust safety 
There are two villages - Athipattu at the northern side and Athipattu Puthunagar on the southwest side of the Indian Oil Petronas terminal in Ennore - and around 15,000 families live there. “All the systems in the plant are automated and any valve from the Marine Liquid Terminal at the Ennore  Port to the delivery outlet at the terminal can be operated from the control room. This ensures the safety of the terminal and there has not been a single accident in the last six years,” said Dhanapandian.

Ennore model
The Ennore terminal has eliminated the need to transport LPG by bullet tanker from Mangalore Port to Chennai. The terminal caters to the need of bottling plants in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It pays a tax of `1,000 crore to the Government of Tamil Nadu as tax. While the LPG is transferred from the  Marine Liquid Terminal to the Ennore terminal by a 12.7 km- long insulated overground pipeline, the Puthuvype terminal will transfer the gas using a 3.5 km- long underground pipeline. 

‘The all-clear’   
The Puthuvype Project with an outlay of `750 crore has obtained clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Petroleum and Explosive Safety organisation  and Kerala Factories Department. The work on the Multi User Liquid Terminal has been completed while 60 pc work of the storage terminal has been delayed due to the protest. The `225 crore liquid terminal facility is idling and the Cochin Port is losing revenue earnings to the tune of `50 crore annually, said Dhanapandian.Meanwhile, the Puthuvype LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samithi has decided to intensify the protest against the terminal. The Samithy will stage a sit-in protest in front of the CPT at 10 am on Monday, said M B Jayaghosh, Samithi’s chairman.

