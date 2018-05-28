Home States Kerala

Kerala: Nipah virus takes toll on sale of fruits

As per an advisory released by the Kerala government, it has been stated that the virus could spread by fruit bats.

Published: 28th May 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Pushkar V | EPS)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The daily profits of local fruit sellers in Kerala have reduced drastically as reports came in that Nipah virus could spread through consumption of fruits.

One of the sellers told ANI, "Even though we are selling at half of the usual price, no one is willing to buy."

As per an advisory released by the Kerala government, it has been stated that the virus could spread by fruit bats.

Earlier on May 27, Meerut cancelled leaves of nurses, who were seeking to visit their hometown in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has also issued an advisory regarding the occurrence of the virus.

The Bihar advisory said that the disease is spread by bats and pigs. Also, people infected with the disease can spread the virus.

Till now, Nipah virus has claimed lives of 14 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Nipah virus Nipah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title