Kerala: Polling for Chengannur by-election progresses; over 34 percent voting

Polling for the Chengannur by-election is progressing. Heavy rain is making some difficulties for the polling.

ALAPPUZHA: It's been a slow voting process at Kerala's Chengannur, where a by-poll for the Assembly seat is being held on Monday.

The voting percentage touched 34.9 percent by noon in the shadow of heavy rain. In the Assembly constituency, a triangular contest is underway between the ruling Left Democratic Front's Saji Cherian, Indian National Congress' D Vijayakumar, and BJP's PS Sreedharan Pillai.

Heavy rain has created worries for voters to reach polling stations.

The long queue of voters has been witnessing a in majority of the polling stations from the early morning. Polling was delayed from sometimes in Kallisserry, Budhanoor, Thriperumthura, Thiruvanvandoor and Eramallikkara  due to the technical snags in the electronic voting machine (EVM).

The Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine was replace at Vemnony polling station after the machine had showed technical problem.

Minor altercation between CPM and BJP workers erupted at Pandavanpara polling booth and deployment of more forces of police and Central forces softened the situation.

Voting at 31-A polling station was destructed due to the complaint voting machine for half hours. 164 polling stations started voting with heavy rush at 7 am.  As much as 22 polling stations are under special security due to the report of some problems.  

Web cameras placed at those polling stations and deputed more police forces to the stations. Central Police force also asisting the election.

LDF candidate Saji Cherian cast votes at number 77 booth at SNDP HSS, Kozhuvalloor, while UDF candidate D Vijayakumar cast vote at number 97 booth at Government HSS, Puliyoor. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala cast vote at number 130 booth at UP School Thriperumthura.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of CPM MLA K K Ramachandran Nair. As many as 1,99,340 voters will decide the fate of 17 candidates who are in the fray. The counting of votes will
take place on May 31.

10 polling stations declared as women friendly stations. Election commission allowed 11 hours for the polling from 7am to 6pm. Five model polling stations will provide assistants to differently able persons and senior citizens.

The model polling stations are working with the support of National Cadet Corps (NCC). Saplings of jacktree are distributed from model Polling stations.

Voter Audit Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) provided at 164 booths to examine the vote. The election commission deputed 15 sectoral  officers with the power of executive magistrate.

One voter faint at 129 th polling station Chennithala and admitted to hospital. 

