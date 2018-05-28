Kerala: Toddler found dead in fish tank

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 15-month-old toddler was found dead in an aquarium at her house in Mannur near Feroke, near here, on Sunday. According to the police, Diyana, the daughter of Anjul, was found lying unconscious in the aquarium kept on the floor at her house at around 3.30 pm. Though she was rushed to a hospital, she was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

“We have launched a detailed probe. The toddler is believed to have fallen into the fish tank. However, the findings are inconclusive. The exact cause of death can be confirmed only after the post-mortem on Mondy,” said Feroke SI Ramesh Kumar A.