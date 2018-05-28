Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy appointed AICC general secretary

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has been appointed AICC general secretary. He is also given charge of Andhra Pradesh, where

Published: 28th May 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (FIle | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has been appointed AICC general secretary. He is also given charge of Andhra Pradesh, where Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held simultaneously in 2019.

Chandy will replace party’s Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge Digvijaya Singh. KPCC president M M Hassan said Chandy’s new positions were a recognition to the entire state unit. “Congress president Rahul Gandhi wants to utilise the organisational and administrative skills of Chandy at the national level. His six-decadelong political experience will definitely help the party,” said Hassan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Kerala Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27