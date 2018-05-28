Oommen Chandy appointed AICC general secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has been appointed AICC general secretary. He is also given charge of Andhra Pradesh, where Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held simultaneously in 2019.

Chandy will replace party’s Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge Digvijaya Singh. KPCC president M M Hassan said Chandy’s new positions were a recognition to the entire state unit. “Congress president Rahul Gandhi wants to utilise the organisational and administrative skills of Chandy at the national level. His six-decadelong political experience will definitely help the party,” said Hassan.