Oommen Chandy’s elevation set to make ripples in state politics

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Chengannur by-election may turn out to be a milestone in Kerala politics with parties affecting major changes just before the polling on Sunday. While BJP made its Kerala president Kummanam Rajasekharan the Governor of Mizoram three days before the by-poll, the Congress High Command sent a shocker by appointing former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as the AICC general secretary in-charge of Andhra on the eve of the election.

Though, Chandy’s close associates claim he was aware of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision it was, in fact, an extremely unexpected decision for many in the party. Even, Chandy’s opponents observed it as an untimely decision. “Oommen Chandy has always been person of Congress’ state politics. He never thought of national politics at any point of time. We cannot see a valid reason for him to be shifted to national politics at this juncture,” said a Congress leader.

A section in the party also believes the decision shows Rahul Gandhi’s intention to bring the party’s state unit under his control. “The real politics behind the decision is that Rahul wants to build his own team in every state, giving prominence to youth. This will certainly reflect in the soon-to-be held KPCC president’s election,” said a party insider, on condition of anonymity.

Chandy faces a tough challenge to unite the party in Andhra, where the party doesn’t have even an MLA, ahead of 2019 Parliament elections. “It is like Chandy has been given the charge of a state which is considered the graveyard of Congress.

The decision will certainly influence Congress politics in the state. Chandy was forced to accept the decision and his group would be shattered with this. This will also reflect in the KPCC president’s election. I hope a comparatively young leader would be appointed to the post,” said A Jayasankar, a political observer.Many foresee Chandy’s elevation may affect the efforts to bring Mani into UDF fold. “How can Mani remain in UDF while his close friend Chandy is not there?” asked a Congress worker.

‘I accept Rahul’s decision wholeheartedly’

Kottayam: Oommen Chandy said he wholeheartedly accepts the decision of Congress central leadership appointing him as the AICC general secretary in-charge Andhra Pradesh. Responding to media queries at his residence in Puthuppalli, Chandy said it would be a challenging job. “The next one year will be crucial for the country with Parliament election due in 2019. It is time for secular forces led by the Congress to work in coherence and stability.Chandy, however, said the new decision would not keep him away from state politics.

Recognition for Kerala: Chennithala

Kochi : Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has termed Oommen Chandy’s elevation as AICC general secretary as a recognition for Kerala, and expressed the confidence that he will bring his experience to revive the party’s fortunes in Andhra Pradesh. “He (Chandy) is two-time Chief Minister and two-time Opposition Leader in Kerala. He can bring his vast experience into party’s national affairs,” Chennithala said.