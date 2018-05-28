Home States Kerala

Organ fraud: Inquiry team from Tamil Nadu meet victim’s relatives

An inquiry team from Tamil Nadu visited the house of P Manikantan, the road accident victim whose organs were allegedly illegally removed by the hospital, in Nellimedu, Palakkad.

Published: 28th May 2018

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/PALAKKAD : A Team headed by Medical Health Services and Rural Development director M R Enbasekaran, which was formed to inquire into the alleged organ theft at a private hospital in Salem, on Sunday held inquiries with Coimbatore Medical College Hospital dean B Ashokan regarding the treatment given to one of the patients who was earlier treated at the private hospital.

Also on Sunday, an inquiry team from Tamil Nadu visited the house of P Manikantan, the road accident victim whose organs were allegedly illegally removed by the hospital, in Nellimedu, Palakkad. The inquiry team comprising joint medical director Malarmizhi, Coimbatore Medical College chief Venkatesh, Vigilance DySP Thomson Prakash and SP Kamalakannan spoke to Manikantan’s father Pechimuthu and brothers Mahesh and Manoj.

The team said it would visit Nellimedu again to collect evidence from those accompanying Manikantan. Seven people were returning to Palakkad  from Melmaruvathur, near Chennai, when their car met with an accident near Salem on May 16. All seven people who were injured were initially treated at a government hospital. Two persons, K Manikandan, 24, and P Manikantan, 24, both from Palakkad district, had sustained grievous injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in Salem on May 18.

However, on May 24, the hospital declared the duo brain dead and reportedly sought `3 lakh as payment for treatment, as well as an ambulance fee for transporting them. The hospital management allegedly asked the kin of the youths to sign various forms.“The forms were approval forms to harvest the organs of one of the youths to donate them,” police sources said. The family of the youth was not aware of the nature of the forms they had signed. They alleged that the organs of Manikantan were harvested without their consent. The issue came to light after after Chittur MLA K Krishnankutty wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his help. Pinarayi wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palaniswamy and sought his intervention. The state government formed an inquiry commission to inquire into the allegations and submit a report.

Soon after the allegation came up, one Manikandan, who was also declared brain dead, was immediately shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The probe team conducted inquiries with the hospital management and victims in Salem on Friday and Saturday.The team met B Ashokan and inquired about the treatment given to Manikandan and his condition at the time of his admission. “He was brought in an unconscious state and we have kept him on ventilator. We have been continuously monitoring him. The inquiry team asked about the treatment given to the patient here and we have given the details,” said Ashokan.

Sources said the team collected documents from the private hospital regarding treatment. “The team has also collected CCTV footage from the private hospital. The team will submit a report in a day or two,” sources said.Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission had called for a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and asked the Palakkad Collector to submit a report. In the preliminary inquiry report submitted by Chittur tahsildar V K Rema to Collector P Suresh Babu, she said seven organs, including the heart, liver and kidneys, had been removed by the hospital authorities.

