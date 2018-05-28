Poultry traders cry foul as false campaigns take a toll

Shafeeq Alingal By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Chicken sale has drastically gone down in northern districts. Thanks to the rumours and false campaigns saying chickens are carriers of Nipah virus. Messages being widely circulated on social media have put chicken dealers in Malabar region in a dock as they claim the virus checks are found to be positive. As per figures with the Kerala Chicken Dealers Association, the sale has gone down by 75 per cent in Kozhikode district while Malappuram marked a dip of 50 per cent in chicken sale.The northern districts of Kannur and Kasargod also recorded a decrease of 25 to 30 per cent in chicken sale. Chicken consumption has decreased by 20 per cent in Wayanad while Thrissur and Palakkad districts recorded ten per cent dip.

“In some parts of Malabar, false campaigns have reached a terrific extent where people are scared of walking alongside chicken shops,” said association state president Babu Kondotty.The downward trend began to be felt two days ago after some of the messages claim experts of the National Institute of Virology have confirmed Nipah virus presence in chickens. Before the false campaigns gained ground, Malappuram consumed 40 tonnes of meat a day while Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod recorded sale of 25 to 30 tonnes per day. Sale in Wayanad stood at 20 tonnes.

Babu ruled out any possibility of Nipah virus infection in chicken and said chickens undergo regular vaccination. “There is least possibility of infection in chickens as they are brought up in farms, which are closed,” he said. Alleging vested interests are behind the false campaigns, chicken dealers have approached the state police chief and sought stringent action. A complaint, issued by the association on Saturday, alleged vested interests are promoting false campaigns through social media. The complaint also demanded steps to bring the masterminds before the law.Babu said the association was planning awareness programmes across the state after joining hands with eateries.