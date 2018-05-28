The seasoned leader to be made CWC member

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the appointment of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as AICC general secretary, the Congress High Command has signalled its intention to undertake a generational shift in the party in the state. By elevating Chandy, the prominent leader of the ‘A’ faction, to the party’s national affairs, the Congress leadership has also sent a clear signal that it wants new and young leaders to take up the mantle.

To dispel speculations that Chandy was being ‘kicked upstairs’, it is likely that the former CM will be made Congress Working Committee (CWC) member too, the highest decision making body of the grand old party, sources said. The upcoming KPCC revamp, expected immediately after the Chengannur by-poll results, will also be a continuation of the process, they said.