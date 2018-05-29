Alleging laxity by cops, angry protesters lay siege to police station

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Braving the sporadic rainfall, a large number of the people took to the streets on Monday in protest against the death of Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian youth hailing from Nattassery, Kottayam.

Alleging the Police Department’s laxity claimed the life of the youth, the protesters filled the streets, especially at the Gandhinagar police station, demanding stringent action against errant officers and a probe into the incident by a police officer not below the rank of ADGP.

Gandhinagar Station House Officer M S Shibu allegedly overlooked the complaint lodged by Kevin’s wife Neenu Chacko and his father Joseph Jacob alias Rajan, on Sunday saying the police could take up the complaint only after the programmes of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was in Kottayam, were completed.

The protests started brewing after people received reports of Kevin’s body being recovered from a rivulet in Punalur. Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan staged a sit-in in front of the Gandhinagar police station by 11 am. Soon, followers of various political organisations, including BJP, CSDS, SDPI, Welfare Party and others, reached Gandhinagar.

Things went out of control with some UDF activists throwing flag-sticks at the Kottayam SP V M Muhammed Rafique who arrived at the police station, forcing the higher police officers, including Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare, to camp on the police station premises.

Later, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Congress leader K Sudhakaran, KC(M) chairman K M Mani visited Thiruvanchoor’s protest venue.Chennithala also called on Neenu and Joseph at the Medical College Hospital and Kevin’s mother Mary and his sister Kripa at their residence. BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh also arrived at Gandhinagar in the afternoon.

While the UDF withdrew protests after the government appointed higher level officers to look into the incident, protests continued on the Medical College premises where Kevin’s body was brought for post-mortem by the evening.