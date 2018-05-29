Home States Kerala

EVM ‘misplacement’: BJP lodges complaint with poll panel

The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission after the latter’s officers failed to properly arrange electronic voting machine (EVM) at a polling station (No 5) at Nair Samajam HSS

Published: 29th May 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman being brought to the polling station at Govt JB School, Mundankavu, on Monday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission after the latter’s officers failed to properly arrange electronic voting machine (EVM) at a polling station (No 5) at Nair Samajam HSS, Mannar.

The agents of the candidate also allegedly found a few votes which were cast as part of mock polling, in the EVM after the main polling began and demanded the polling be conducted again. However, the presiding officer explained the votes can be identified through the slip printed in the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine.

BJP candidate P S Sreedharan Pillai said the second machine which included the list of the candidates and the NOTA option was placed as the first machine and vice-versa. “Normally the machine are arranged as per the candidates’ serial numbers. This EVM misplacement created confusion among voters and we have lodged a complaint with the EC,” he said.As many as 17 candidates are contesting in the bypoll. The EC arranged two machines for 18 buttons including NOTA as 18th option.

Model polling stations get voters’ thumbs-up

Chengannur: In a widely applauded move, the Poll Panel set up five model polling stations and declared 10 others as woman-friendly polling stations during the Chengannur Assembly bypoll held on Monday. The model polling stations had designated rest area, potable  water ramp and  wheelchair for differently-abled persons, thanksgiving card by the District Collector and jacktree saplings. Voters expressed their happiness on receiving the saplings. “It is the beginning of monsoon. Therefore this is the ideal time to plant jacktree saplings,” a voter  said.  The woman-friendly polling stations, which functioned at 10 centres, were provided with a breast- feeding room, woman help desk and rest area. The National Cadet Corps assisted in the  model polling stations’ functioning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP EVM mock polling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao