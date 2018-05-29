EVM ‘misplacement’: BJP lodges complaint with poll panel

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission after the latter’s officers failed to properly arrange electronic voting machine (EVM) at a polling station (No 5) at Nair Samajam HSS, Mannar.

The agents of the candidate also allegedly found a few votes which were cast as part of mock polling, in the EVM after the main polling began and demanded the polling be conducted again. However, the presiding officer explained the votes can be identified through the slip printed in the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine.

BJP candidate P S Sreedharan Pillai said the second machine which included the list of the candidates and the NOTA option was placed as the first machine and vice-versa. “Normally the machine are arranged as per the candidates’ serial numbers. This EVM misplacement created confusion among voters and we have lodged a complaint with the EC,” he said.As many as 17 candidates are contesting in the bypoll. The EC arranged two machines for 18 buttons including NOTA as 18th option.

Model polling stations get voters’ thumbs-up

Chengannur: In a widely applauded move, the Poll Panel set up five model polling stations and declared 10 others as woman-friendly polling stations during the Chengannur Assembly bypoll held on Monday. The model polling stations had designated rest area, potable water ramp and wheelchair for differently-abled persons, thanksgiving card by the District Collector and jacktree saplings. Voters expressed their happiness on receiving the saplings. “It is the beginning of monsoon. Therefore this is the ideal time to plant jacktree saplings,” a voter said. The woman-friendly polling stations, which functioned at 10 centres, were provided with a breast- feeding room, woman help desk and rest area. The National Cadet Corps assisted in the model polling stations’ functioning.