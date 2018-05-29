Family in distress as Kevin’s death dashes dreams

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: On a rainy day, grief gripped the rented house of the Platharayil family, at Nattassery near Kottayam. The family saw their hopes and dreams disappear with the death of Kevin P Joseph, 23, who was supposed to shoulder the responsibilities of the poor family.Kevin, a diploma holder in wireman course, is the only son of Joseph Jacob alias Rajan and M O Mary, a Dalit Christian couple.

Joseph, who runs a two-wheeler workshop at Chavittuvary along MC Road, near Kottayam, had sent Kevin to Dubai a year ago expecting his son to lift the family from financial troubles, conduct the wedding of his sister, Kripa Joseph, a postgraduate in economics, who is working as a sub-editor in a private printing press, and own a house.

Though Kevin worked as an electrician in Dubai for a year, he returned on January 15, due to the lack of jobs and reportedly following the request of Neenu Chacko, a second-year BSc geology and water management student at BK College, Amalagiri, with whom he was in love for nearly two years.Kevin worked here with the help of Aneesh Sebastian, his cousin, who was also abducted along with Kevin and escaped from the clutches of the gang.

Kevin’s parents and sister were completely unaware of his love with Neenu till her father and a few relatives arrived at Joseph’s workshop on Friday. “They told Kevin’s father they were ready to conduct the wedding of Kevin and Neenu. Though we sought some time, their wedding was done in the presence of Neenu’s father on Friday itself at the sub-registrar office, Ettumanoor. I don’t know why they killed my son even after blessing their marriage,” Mary told Express.

It was only after Kevin and Aneesh were abducted by Neenu’s relatives, the family knew about the problems in the affair. They met Neenu only after Kevin went missing on Saturday night.Sadly, Kevin’s family were not able to welcome the newly-wed couple together into the family.

Kevin was abducted from relative’s residence

Kottayam: In the wake of the threat from relatives, Kevin with the help of his relative Aneesh, sent Neenu to a hostel in Amalagiri. After Saturday midnight, Kevin and Aneesh were abducted from the latter’s house in Mannanam by a ‘quotation’ team led by Neenu’s brother Shanu Chacko. Kevin is said to have escaped from them when the gang reached Punalur. Aneesh was let off after brutal torture. Aneesh, who returned to Kottayam, had given a statement at the police station. He was later admitted to the Govt MCH, Kottayam, with injuries. However, Kevin was found dead on Monday morning.