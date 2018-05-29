Home States Kerala

Finance Commission begins consultations

Fifteenth Finance Commission headed by its chairman N K Singh arrived in the state on Monday. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac received Singh at the international airport here in the morning.  

Published: 29th May 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fifteenth Finance Commission headed by its chairman N K Singh arrived in the state on Monday. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac received Singh at the international airport here in the morning.The routine visit of the commission gains significance in the wake of the state’s protests against the terms of reference, which the state claim to be “biased” against progressive states.  

The commission’s first meeting was with representatives of local self-government bodies. It began with a presentation by LSG Principal Secretary T K Jose.In the meeting, the representatives urged the commission to earmark an enhanced amount for the local self-government bodies. Kerala’s experience with decentralisation was meaningful in terms of development and social justice, they pointed out.
The rural LSG representatives included Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayat President V K Madhu, Grama Panchayat Association president Thulasi Bai Padmanabhan and Block Panchayat Association president R Subhash.

Urban representatives who attended included Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V K Prasanth, Kozhikode Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak, Municipal Chairman’s Chamber member and Neyyattinkara municipal vice-chairperson WR Heeba.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hosted a dinner party for the commission.
The commission’s meeting with the government, the most important itinerary during its three-day visit, is on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hand over the state’s memorandum at the high-level meeting to be held at the Thycaud Guest House. A discussion on the memorandum and commission’s consultations with different stakeholders will follow.

Chief minister and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will lead the discussions. The chief minister has asked all ministers and  secretaries available in the capital to attend the meeting.The Finance Department had earlier unofficially handed a copy of the  memorandum to the commission. This was to facilitate the commission to reply to the state’s concerns at the  meeting.

Commission’s meeting with govt today

The Finance Commission’s meeting with the government, the most important itinerary during its three-day visit, is on Tuesday.

