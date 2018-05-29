Home States Kerala

Kevin P Joseph’s body found in rivulet near wife’s house

The body of Kevin P Joseph was found in the Chaliyekara canal on Monday, 20 km away from Thenmala two days after his wife Neenu filed a complaint about his kidnapping. 

KOLLAM: The body of Kevin P Joseph was found in the Chaliyekara canal on Monday, 20 km away from Thenmala two days after his wife Neenu filed a complaint about his kidnapping. Neenu hails from Thenmala in Kollam. Local residents informed police about a body floating on the canal that runs through a rocky terrain, on a rainy Monday morning.

The body was fetched from the water and tehsildar conducted inquest before it was sent to the Kottayam Medical College for post-mortem.“The inquest found many injuries on the body and head. However, there was no injuries on his eyes,” said a police officer who was part of the inquest. Earlier, the police had taken into custody a Toyota Innova and a few people, including Neenu’s relative Ishan, on Sunday night for his role in the kidnapping.

Those in custody told police that Kevin had escaped from their custody at Pathanapuram. The police apprehended them as Neenu’s family hails from Ottakkal in Thenmala.“We have formed a three-member team headed by Punalur DySP to complete the investigation here. We will hand over the accused to Gandhinagar police in Kottayam by tomorrow,” said district police chief B Ashokan.

Upon hearing the news, local residents assembled in large number near the spot where the body was found. In fact, the inquest proceedings were after a war of words broke out between Congress and CPM members.
While the Congress members demanded that the inquest should be done by RDO or tahsildar and raised slogans, CPM members alleged that the Congress was politicising the issue.

Later in the evening, DCC conducted a protest meet at Chinnakada against the failure of Pinarayi Vijayan government in handling police.Meanwhile, the CPM’s youth wing DYFI expelled Neenu’s relatives Niyaz and Ishan from the party for their alleged involvement in the brutal crime.

