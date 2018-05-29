Monsoon hits Kerala three days ahead of schedule; IMD says heavy rains to continue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The south-west monsoon arrived in Kerala on Tuesday, three days ahead of its normal arrival date, even as the IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state in the coming days.

The monsoon will progress further north covering the entire state and parts of Karnataka in the coming days, IMD said. ''Conditions are favourable for further advance of south-west monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, some

more parts of east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal, and some parts of north-eastern states during next 48 hours,'' the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places till the Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, coastal areas of the state, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, continued to be battered by rough seas.

''This year, IMD has predicted a normal monsoon. No two monsoons are alike. So, in reality, there is no comparison between any two monsoon seasons,'' K Santhosh, director, IMD, Thiruvananthapuram, said. The state has been receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall for the past three to four days. IMD had also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 30 due to a low-pressure area that has developed off the Kerala-Karnataka coastline.

IMD had earlier announced May 29 as the onset date while private weather agency Skymet declared the onset on May 28, Monday.