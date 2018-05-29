Home States Kerala

Saddened by recent attack on judiciary: P N Ravindran

Justice P N Ravindran, who criticised the statements made by former judge B. Kemal Pasha, on Monday said he was deeply hurt and saddened by the recent attempts to malign the great institution.

P N Ravindran

KOCHI: Justice P N Ravindran, who criticised the statements made by former judge B. Kemal Pasha, on Monday said he was deeply hurt and saddened by the recent attempts to malign the great institution like the Kerala High Court.

Justice Ravindran, who retired from service, while speaking at a send-off given by the High Court in a Full Court Reference, said the High Court was manned by a team of honest and erudite judges, who work sincerely and devote their full time and attention to their work, which by its very nature is onerous. “They never seek publicity and do nothing that would give room for speculation and gossip, as otherwise, it would erode the faith of the common man in the institution of Judiciary,” Justice Ravindran said.

He said that “it ill-behoves anyone claiming to be a repository of all virtues, to denigrate this institution and speak ill of others who are not in a position to reply or refute the baseless allegations levelled against them.”

He also advised those who, for the sake of publicity, wilfully malign the institution, to be the person who touches the lives and hearts of people.Ravindran also said that “we are passing through testing times. You have in the recent past witnessed how this institution is being attacked and vilified by persons and organisations with vested interests”.

