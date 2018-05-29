Home States Kerala

With beret, Kerala police look to take challenges head on

From firebrand Che Guevara to the imperial horde of Royal Marines, men of fame made the beret famous.

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From firebrand Che Guevara to the imperial horde of Royal Marines, men of fame made the beret famous.

It has been a symbol of courage, style and fashion. When the Kerala Police plan to allow more of their personnel to wear beret, it is not sure whether the move will give the department a facelift it desperately needs. But the officers believe it will raise their functional ability. And, of course, looks.

If the proposal of the Kerala Police Association and Kerala Police Officers Association is concurred by state chief Loknath Behera, then the personnel ranging from Civil Police Officers (CPO) to Circle Inspectors (CI) will be seen wearing beret soon. Sources in the department said the move is all likely to get thumbs-up.

“The currently used cap, called P cap, creates inconvenience while dealing with an angry mob or confronting agitators. Beret can be folded and put inside the pocket,” said an officer.

Photo of Che Guevara and Fidel Castro wearing berets. (AFP)

Though officers from the rank of DYSP have been wearing it, this is the first time lower-level officers will be allowed to sport it. However, the colour of the caps will be different. 

From CPOs to head constables, the proposed colour is black while from additional sub-inspectors to CIs, it would be navy blue. The senior officers at present wear berets of royal blue colour.

However, P cap should be worn during ceremonial parades as it is viewed as ‘classy’. So, will this usher in any change in the police’s style of functioning? A senior officer said, “There have been complaints that when the mob gets violent during hartals and agitations, the police officers have to take care of themselves as well as their caps. Now, they can focus on the task on hand,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DGP has also ordered his men to change their uniforms into a single shade of khakhi as it was noticed that two to three shades were in use.

Blue and black

From CPOs to head constables, the proposed colour is black. From additional sub-inspectors to CIs, it would be navy blue

