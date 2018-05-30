28-year-old woman raped at gunpoint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 28-year-old woman was raped by her lover’s friend at gunpoint in Tholikkodu, about 30 km from the city.The accused has been identified as Shaji alias Pothu Shaji, a jailbird, who was friend of the woman’s live-in partner. Police sources said the woman was first raped on Saturday evening when she alone in the house. Shaji, who had several criminal cases including murder against him, raped the woman by brandishing a local-made single barrel gun.

On Tuesday, Shaji came again to the house. He sent his friend away to buy fuel for his car. Taking advantage of the situation, he again tried to rape her. As he was not carrying a gun, the woman objected to his advances. An infurious Shaji then slapped her and the woman called up the neighbours for help but Shaji managed to escape.

The victim approached Vithura police and a case for rape was registered. Manhunt is on to trace the accused, said Nedumangad DYSP B Anil Kumar.Shaji had been jailed several times before under provisions of Kerala Antisocial Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).