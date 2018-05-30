CBSE: Thiruvananthapuram region records highest pass percentage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Apart from G Sreelekshmi, who is also the state topper, the other two top rank holders are also from Ernakulam district.Theresa Soni, who secured second position with 498 marks, is a student of Christu Jayanti Public School, Kakkanad.Ammu Mariam Anil, who came third with 497, is a student of Rajagiri Public School at Kalamassery.

Thiruvananthapuram region had recorded the highest pass percentage this year in CBSE Class XII exams too. Though the region has been maintaining its top position for the past several years, the pass percentage showed a dip this year compared to 2017.Last year, the region recorded 99.85 percent in class X CBSE examinations.Of 72,434 students appeared in the exams this year from this region, 72,146 students have been qualified for higher studies.As many as 3,755 students scored the marks above 95 per cent while 14,058 students scored above 90 per cent from the region.