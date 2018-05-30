Home States Kerala

CBSE: Thiruvananthapuram region records highest pass percentage

Apart from G Sreelekshmi, who is also the state topper, the other two top rank holders are also from Ernakulam district.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Apart from G Sreelekshmi, who is also the state topper, the other two top rank holders are also from Ernakulam district.Theresa Soni, who secured second position with 498 marks, is a student of Christu Jayanti Public School, Kakkanad.Ammu Mariam Anil, who came third with 497, is a student of Rajagiri Public School at Kalamassery.

Thiruvananthapuram region had recorded the highest pass percentage this year in CBSE Class XII exams too. Though the region has been maintaining its top position for the past several years,  the pass percentage showed a dip this year compared to 2017.Last year, the region recorded 99.85 percent in class X CBSE examinations.Of 72,434 students appeared in the exams this year from this region, 72,146 students have been qualified for higher studies.As many as 3,755 students scored the marks above 95 per cent while 14,058 students scored above 90 per cent from the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G Sreelekshmi topper result

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners